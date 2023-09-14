ZIFA sets measures to curb stadium violence

ZIFA has revealed that it’s setting up measures to curb violence and hate language at football stadiums during matches.

The announcement comes after the violence acts marred Sunday’s Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 22 encounter between Dynamos and Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium.

The match was abandoned after just thirty-five minutes after Highlanders fans at the Soweto End threw missles before invading the pitch.

The incident occurred just moments after Dembare’s second goal, forcing the players and coaching staff from both sides to return to the dressing rooms.

There were also times when the supporters shouted offensive chants meant to promote tribalism.

In a statement, ZIFA said it’s setting up an “Exclusive Focus Group” to crackdown the such perpetrators.

Here is the full statement by the FA.