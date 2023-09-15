DSTV Premiership: Kaitano Tembo wins first match with Richards Bay

Kaitano Tembo has won his first league match with Richards Bay after beating Swallows 1-0.

The KZN-based side, who appointed the Zimbabwean gaffer at the start of the season, failed to pick a victory in their first five games of the season.

They only managed two draws which saw them gaining a mere two points out of possible 15.

Tembo’s charges finally got it right in the 6th round, thanks to Justice Figuareido’s second half effort which gave them the an away win over Swallows.

The triumph put Richards Bay on five points, but they remained on the 15th place on the log.

The club will face 12th-placed Chippa United in their next game on Tuesday evening.

The kick-off time is at 7:30 pm CAT .