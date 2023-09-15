Percy Tau finally reveals what forced him to leave Brighton and Hove

Percy Tau has opened up on his exit at English Premier League side Brighton and Hove two years ago.

The South African forward left the club to join Egyptian giants Al Ahly in 2021 after struggling to get into the first team during his time there.

The switch was seen by some sections as a downgrade but the star had his reason to leave Brighton.

Speaking to Mozzart Sport, as cited by KingFut, the Bafana Bafana international said he made the decision to leave the Premier League side to get more game-time.

“I just wanted to play football,” he said.

“I didn’t want to sit on the bench and wait for an opportunity regardless of where I was playing.

“All I wanted was to play football and be happy doing it again.”

Since arriving at Al Ahly, Percy Tau has rediscovered his form which has attracted interest from elsewhere, including a return to Mamelodi Sundowns.

However, the forward has insisted that he still has a contract with Al Ahly and he wants to remain there.

“I have a contract with Al Ahly until June 2025,” Tau said.

“We won five trophies last year and we’ll try to do it again this year. I’m happy to be competing for major trophies, Al Ahly is a big club that always tries to win.

“It doesn’t matter what you won the previous season, in the new season you have to do it all again.”