Zim referees miss out on Afcon 2023

Zimbabwean referees have missed out on a chance to officiate at the 2023 Afcon finals in Ivory Coast in January.

CAF unveiled a list of 85 referees, comprising center referees, assistant referees, Video Assistant Referees (VARs), technical instructors, physical trainers, VAR technicians, and IT support for a preparation course.

The officials are from from about 25 countries and no local referees were included.

Egypt and Algeria have the highest number of referees listed to attend the. preparation course.

Four VAR referees have been selected from Mauritius, South Africa, Morocco and Egypt.

Zimbabwe will only send technical instructors and physical trainers to the preparation course.