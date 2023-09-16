Bulawayo Chiefs hand Dynamos first defeat under Mangombe, Ngez extend lead at the top

Bulawayo Chiefs have handed Genesis Mangombe’s first defeat as Dynamos coach after beating the Harare giants 2-1.

Mangombe had enjoyed a five-match undefeated streak across all competitions ahead of Saturday’s game.

After a goalless fairst half, Chiefs took an early lead in the second period through Malvin Mkolo.

Mkolo netted just two minutes after the restart but his strike was cancelled out not long after by Donald Mudadi’s effort.

However, the visitors’ celebrations for restoring the parity short-lived after Obriel Chirinda put Chiefs back in the lead on minute 54.

Dembare failed to recover in the remaining part of the game and suffered a loss.

At the Baobab Stadium, Ngezi Platinum beat Green Fuel 3-0.

Qadr Amini and Delic Murimba netted in the first half before Bruno Mtigo sealed the victory on the hour.

The win put them three points clear at the top, with Manica Diamonds moving to second, thanks to their 2-0 triumph over ZPC Kariba.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 23 Results

Bulawayo Chiefs 2-1 Dynamos

Cranborne Bullets 0-1 Hwange

Herentals 2-1 Black Rhinos

Ngezi Platinum 3-0 Green Fuel

Manica Diamonds 2-0 ZPC Kariba