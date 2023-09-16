Charamba named FUZ Player of the Month

8:25 am
by Soccer24 Team

The Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) has named their Player of the Month for August.

The Union announced on Friday that Chicken Inn forward Michael Charamba as their best player in the period.

Charamba, who has been one of the best players in the league so it, takes the gong after losing it to Bulawayo Chiefs’ Obriel Chirinda in July.

