On song Msendami dreams of Warriors call up

Zimbabwean winger Daniel Msendami will feature in the one of the biggest matches of his career when his side faces the South African giants Orlando Pirates in the CAF Champions League preliminary round tomorrow.

The 22-year-old is on the ranks of Botswana top-flight side Jwaneng Galaxy —who host Pirates in the second preliminary round first leg at the Botswana National Stadium.

Msendami arrived at Jwaneng Galaxy on loan from Bulawayo giants Highlanders in August 2022, before the deal was made permanent in January 2023.

The on-demand speedy winger, who previously attracted interest from clubs in South Africa and Tanzania, has been impressive in the Botswana top-flight, scoring 8 goals and assisting eleven.

Of those goals, the one one Msendami remembers the most, is the solitary strike in the 1-0 victory over Orapa United towards the end of last season.

“We were in search of a goal that would win us the match and get us on top of the log. I was able to provide it in the dying minutes of the game,” recalls Msendami.

His exploits in the red and white Galaxy strip led the club’s head coach Morena Ramoreboli, reportedly describing the Nkulumane Glenkara-bred speedster as ‘the next Khama Billiat’.

Despite all the success he has been enjoying at club level, Msendami insists representing Zimbabwe is his ultimate dream.

“I have been waiting for such a chance (to play for the national team),” admits Msendami.

“I was pained by seeing other people playing international football and me not doing so, therefore I am happy that I have stamped my authority and hopefully I will represent my country in the near future,” he added.