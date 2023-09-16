QPR sign Zimbabwean forward Jeche

QPR has signed Zimbabwean youngster Nathan Jeche from Non-English League side Maidstone United.

Jeche has been unveiled by his new club following the completion of his first professional deal this month.

The 18-year-old forward underwent trials in April before the Championship club decided to sign him. He has been assigned to the development squad.

A statement by the club reads: “QPR Development Squad have signed Nathan Jeche and Jaden Ogwuazor following successful trials with the club.

Forward Jeche, 18, arrives until the end of the 2023/24 campaign following time with non-league Maidstone United.

“Meanwhile, centre-back Ogwuazor, 19, has joined until January. He was previously on the books at Stevenage.”

Reacting to his new deal, Jeche, who was born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents, posted on X: “Extremely happy to finally announce i have signed my first professional contract for QPR, I give all praise to God

“I’d also like to give a massive thank you to the staff, coaches, fans and my teammates at Maidstone United and Maidstone Academy for my development.”