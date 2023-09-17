Can Bosso bounce back against Yadah?

Bulawayo giants Highlanders conceded only six goals in the opening 19 matches of the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

Baltemar Brito’s charges did not taste defeat in any of those matches —fuelling belief that the championship —which has evaded Bosso for the last 16 years, might be up for grabs this time.

But two consecutive defeats —against defending champions FC Platinum and last season’s runners up Chicken Inn, changed the complexion of what might turn out to be an enthralling title race.

Highlanders were even on course for a third consecutive defeat, when crowd trouble forced the abandonment of their clash against perennial rivals Dynamos in the 38th minute.

When DeMbare raced to a 2-0 lead in the first half, it meant that Bosso had conceded six goals in three matches, compared to the 4 times their defence had been breached in the first 19 games.

Goalkeeper and captain Ariel Sibanda, who has kept 14 clean sheets already, was badly exposed on both goals against DeMbare, scored by Keith Madera and Frank Makarati in the 2nd and 34th minute respectively.

Up next for Bosso, is the visit of relegation-threatened Yadah.

Last week, the Miracle Boys wrote to the PSL, through their lawyers, requesting for a change of venue for the clash.

The PSL cast a deaf ear to the request and the match is going to take place at Emagumeni as scheduled.

The Miracle Boys head into the clash oozing with confidence after last week’s crucial 1-0 victory Cranborne Bullets, which somewhat eased their relegation worries.

Yadah coach Maxwell Takaendesa Jongwe will be hoping that former Bosso midfielder King Nadolo, whose solitary strike ensured all three points against Bullets, will also punish his former paymasters.