Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe makes open admission about his charges after losing to Bulawayo Chiefs

Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe has admitted that his charges failed to match Bulawayo Chiefs in their 2-1 loss on Saturday.

The result handed Mangombe’s first defeat as the Glamour Boys coach since his appointment last month.

The new coach had enjoyed a five-match unbeaten streak across all competitions ahead of Saturday’s game.

Speaking after the match, the gaffer said: “It was a good game, but we failed to match our opponents in the sense that if you want to win this game try to play it fast and have so many entries in the box.

“But in the first half we failed to do that and in the second half we tried to rectify the problem. We should have tried to defend that second goal better. That’s the game of football, there are times you lose a match through a silly mistake.”

After a goalless first half, Chiefs took an early lead in the second period through Malvin Mkolo.

Mkolo netted just two minutes after the restart but his strike was cancelled out not long after by Donald Mudadi’s effort.

However, the visitors’ celebrations for restoring the parity short-lived as Obriel Chirinda put Chiefs back in the lead on minute 54.

Dembare failed to recover in the remaining part of the game and suffered a loss.

