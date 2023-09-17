Msendami solitary strike sinks Orlando Pirates in CAF Champions League

Zimbabwean winger Daniel Msendami scored the only goal of the game as Botswana top-flight side Jwaneng Galaxy beat Orlando Pirates 1-0 in a CAF Champions League second round first leg match played at the Botswana National Stadium today.

The 22-year-old former Bosso speed merchant, who has been impressive for Galaxy in the Botswana Premier League, connected well to a Kutlwelo Mpolokang pass in the 23rd minute to give his side the lead.

Pirates nearly levelled matters in the 35th minute but Souaibou Marou could not find the finishing touch after being setup by Deon Hotto.

Marou, who was having a say in the final third for Pirates, nearly restored parity for the Soweto giants, but his glancing header off a Marou cross five minutes before the half time break, missed the target by inches.

Msendami’s opener separated the two sides at the half time interval.

Galaxy came back for the second half determined to defend their lead and thought they had doubled it in the 76th minute, only for the referee to disallow Benson Mangolo’s goal for offside.

Pirates threw numbers forward in search of the leveller but were denied by a resolute Galaxy defence.

Galaxy held on and Msendami’s solitary strike proved decisive in a contest which another Zimbabwean and former Bosso player — midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku —took part in.