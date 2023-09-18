EPL side Wolves sign Zimbabwean youngster Tawanda Chirewa

Wolverhampton have announced the signing of Zimbabwean youngster Tawanda Chirewa from Ipswich Town.

Chirewa will be initially play for the club’s U21 team.

He will link up with other Zimbabwean players at Wolves namely Leon Chiwome and Joshua Nyakudya.

A statement by the club reads: “Wolves under-21s have bolstered their midfield ranks with the signing of Tawanda Chirewa.

“The 19-year-old joins from Ipswich Town and becomes the second player to link-up with James Collins’ side for 2023/24 following the earlier arrival of Matty Whittingham.”

Chirewa, who made his senior debut for Ipswich in November 2019 aged just 16 years and 31 days old, will be eligible to play for Wolves senior team in the EPL as an U21 player.

Article continues below.

Read Also:

Academy manager for football, Jon Hunter-Barrett, has explained how Chirewa has been on the club’s radar for some time and said: “It’s one that we’re delighted to get over the line. We’ve been watching Tawanda for a while now, since the age of 16, and monitoring his progress before picking the right opportunity to approach and get him across for his services.

“His key qualities are his handling of the ball in tight areas and an ability to get the team up the pitch to create and score from deep areas.

“As always, with one of our key strategies of looking at loan opportunities for our players at the right time, the departures of Harvey (Griffiths) and Alfie (Pond) and steady progression of one or two others into the first-team squad, it was important we strengthened our under-21s to ensure they have the ability to compete throughout the season.”