Tendayi Darikwa scores his first goal in Cyprus

Tendayi Darikwa scored his first goal for Apollon Limassol in their league match against APOEL on Sunday.

The Zimbabwean defender started in the encounter and scored in the stoppage time of the first half to restore parity for his side.

Apollon had gone behind earlier in the game after conceding on the half hour.

The match, which ended 1-1, marked Darikwa’s fourth appearance at his new Cypriot First Division side.

The Warriors international signed a two-year-contract contract in July following his departure from English team Wigan Athletic on a free transfer.