We delivered a better performance, says Chitembwe after Chicken Inn draw

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe believes his charges delivered a better performance in their Sunday’s Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 23 encounter against Chicken Inn.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw to extend the Green Machine’s winless run to eight games and left them sitting on the 12th position on the log.

Speaking after the match, Chitembwe said: “This was a better performance than last week. Our defending was bad last week against FC Platinum, but this time, we were resolute.

“We were stronger in the second half, it was pleasing. We could have won the match if we had been good in our decision-making.

“But this has been the case this season. It’s an opportunity for us to go back to the drawing board and work.”

The Gamecocks opened the scoring through Ginius Mutangamiri on the hour.

The lead didn’t live long as Lincoln Mangaira equalised for the hosts five minutes later.