Zim players based abroad round-up

Tendayi Darikwa scored his first goal for Apollon Limassol in their league match against APOEL on Sunday.

The Zimbabwean defender started in the encounter and scored in the stoppage time of the first half to restore parity for his side.

Apollon had gone behind earlier in the game after conceding on the half hour.

The match, which ended 1-1, marked Darikwa’s fourth appearance at his new Cypriot First Division side.

Also on target was Zimbabwean winger Daniel Msendami, who netted the winner as Botswana top-flight side Jwaneng Galaxy beat Orlando Pirates 1-0 in a CAF Champions League second round first leg match played at the Botswana National Stadium.

The 22-year-old former Bosso speed merchant connected well to a Kutlwelo Mpolokang pass in the 23rd minute to give his side the lead.

In China, Nyasha Mushekwi came on as a second half substitute in Zhejiang’s 1-0 win at Beijing Guoan.

Marshall Munetsi was also a second half substitute for Stade de Reims in their 1-2 loss to Brest in the French Ligue 1.

Tinotenda Kadewere was dropped from the Lyon matchday squad for the game against his former side Le Havre.

Udinese defender Jordan Zemura did not play against Cagliari in the Serie A on Sunday.

In England, Marvelous Nakamba played the entire match against Fulham as Luton Town remained without a win in their debut season.