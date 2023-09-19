COSAFA confirms fixtures and dates for Mighty Warriors games at Women’s Championship

Mighty Warriors will return to the COSAFA Women’s Championship next month after missing last year’s edition due to a FIFA ban on the country.

The women’s national team were placed Group C along with Lesotho, Namibia and Botswana following a draw conducted last week.

This year’s tournament set for Gauteng, South Africa from 4-15 October.

Zimbabwe will play their first game on 6 October against Lesotho at 12h00 CAT.

This will be the women’s team’s first international involvement since the lifting of the FIFA ban in July.

The group stages will continue until the final round of matches on 12 October before the semifinals are played two days later.

The winners of Group A will play the best runner-up across the three pools, while the top two teams from Group B and Group C meet in the other semifinal.

The third-place playoffs will be staged at 12h00 CAT on 15 October, with the grand final on the same day at 15h30 CAT.

Here are the Mighty Warriors fixtures.

Fixture: Zimbabwe vs Lesotho

Date: 06 October 2023.

Time: 12:00 CAT

Fixture: Zimbabwe vs Namibia

Date: 09 October 2023.

Time: 15:30 CAT

Fixture: Zimbabwe vs Botswana

Date: 11 October 2023.

Time: 15:30 CAT

Venues for the fixtures will be announced in due course.

All matches will be streamed live on FIFA+ and will also be available on SuperSport, giving a global audience the opportunity to follow the action.

Zimbabwe has won the prestigious competition once in 2011.

Zambia are the defending champions after clinching the cup in 2022.