Dynamos announce gate charges for Harare Derby at National Sports Stadium

Dynamos has announced the gate charges for their Sunday’s Harare Derby against CAPS United at National Sports Stadium in Harare.

The game will mark the first time since June that a top-flight tie will be played in the capital.

The Harare-based teams were forced to look for alternative home grounds after the National Sports Stadium became unavailable due to the renovations that commenced in June.

The PSL confirmed on Tuesday that the stadium is now available and will host the Harare Derby.

As the hosts, Dynamos have set the minimum entry charge at $5.

A statement by the club reads: “Dynamos Football Club will this week host CAPS United at the National Sports Stadium in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match-day 24.

“The tickets for the derby will be selling as follows; $5 Rest of ground, $10 VIP and $15 VVIP.”

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT and the match will be broadcast live on ZTN Prime (DStv Channel 294).