Luton Town striker Matthew Takawira commits to represent Zimbabwe

England-born striker Matthew Takawira has committed to play for Zimbabwe at international level.

The 17-year-old youngster, who is a Zimbabwean by descent, plays for Luton Town Academy.

He recently signed a two-year-scholarship deal to remain at Kenilworth Road, where he has been since his time with the U12s.

Luton Town confirmed the deal on their website, where they also announced that the player is hoping to represent Zimbabwe at youth level this season.

Article continues below.

Read Also:

“Luton-born striker (Matthew Takawira) joined Kenilworth Road as an under-12. Joining his boyhood club has been the highlight of his career so far and hopes to represent Zimbabwe at youth level this season,” the club said on the website.

Takawira’s switch is a boost to the country’s efforts to build a strong foundation for the national team.

The country was recently readmitted to international football and one of ZIFA Nomalisation Committee’s targets is set up junior structures to feed the national teams.