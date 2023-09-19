National Sports Stadium to host Harare derby

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash between city rivals Dynamos and CAPS United will be played at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Renovations at the giant facility, which forced both DeMbare and CAPS to use Babourfields in Bulawayo and Bata in Gweru respectively, have now been completed.

DeMbare, who are the home team for the derby, reportedly wrote to the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) seeking the sports regulatory body’s approval to use the 60 000-seater facility for the derby, a request which was give the go-ahead.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 24 fixtures,