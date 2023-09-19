Official: Football to return to Harare as National Sports Stadium will host Dynamos, CAPS United encounter

Dynamos will host the Harare Derby at the National Sports Stadium in capital.

The Glamour Boys are set to play CAPS United in their next game in the Castle Lager Premiership on Sunday.

Both teams have been playing outside the capital since June with Dembare using Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo as their home ground, while the Green Machine camped at Baobab Stadium in Ngezi.

The shift was due to the unavailability of football venues in Harare.

The National Sports Stadium was closed to allow renovations at the venue.

The PSL has now confirmed that the stadium is now available and will host the Harare Derby on Sunday.