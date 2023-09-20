FC Platinum issue update on Kevin Mangiza who was taken to hospital after head injury in Sunday’s match

FC Platinum have issued an update on Kevin Mangiza, who was taken to the hospital after suffering a head injury in Sunday’s Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 23 encounter against Triangle United.

Mangiza had a nasty head collision with Triangle’s Blessing Kagudu in the 23rd minute and sustained cuts around his mouth and gums.

The incident caused a lengthy stoppage before the FC Platinum player was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

Kagudu received a red card for his challenge as the Sugar Boys lost the match 1-0.

In an update posted on Facebook, FC Platinum said Mangiza has since been discharged and is recovering well at home.