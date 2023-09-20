The incredible CAPS United colapse

In the build up to the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season, many tipped CAPS United to be among the teams to fight for the championship.

Makepekepe coach Lloyd ‘Lodza’ Chitembwe, declared that the former Cup Kings would not have chaotic season like the one they had in 2022, which was marred by financial challenges.

He went on a pre-season players shopping spree which saw him sign the versatile duo of Kelvin Madzongwe and Godknows Murwira, former Warriors midfielder Tafadzwa ‘Fire’ Rusike, and former Highlanders midfielder Adrian Silla only to mention a few.

Former Dynamos midfielder King Nadolo even trained with them at some point, but CAPS had the luxury of letting him join Yadah at the eleventh hour.

It was all systems go in the green half of the capital ahead of the 2023 season, and CAPS fans, and even former players, dared to dream.

“This kit is the real CAPS United .It gives hope and confidence .This is the real CAPS United kit. With the professionalism off the field ,astute coach and this look,I see CAPS United challenging for league honours this season,” former CAPS winger Alois Bunjira wrote on Facebook back in March.

Chitembwe’s men even started the season well, winning their first three games of the season.

The Green Machine displayed slick football in the early stages of the 2023 campaign, which fuelled belief among the club’s fans, that the championship might be up for grabs.

They were on top of the table after matchday four and hadn’t even conceded.

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe is not getting carried away by the Green Machine's good start to the season. They are on top of the table after 4 round of fixtures and their defence is yet to be breached. pic.twitter.com/P8poVhdwiF — Soccer24 (@Soccer24Zim) April 7, 2023

Happy times in the green half of the capital. Top of the table, no goals conceded after 4 games. pic.twitter.com/i4FhFXp8GX — Soccer24 (@Soccer24Zim) April 7, 2023

But for all the pre-season hype and good start to the campaign, CAPS have incredibly crumbled.

The struggling Harare giants have not won any of their last eight matches.

In fact, if they lose their next match —against city rivals Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium this Sunday, CAPS may as well be in the relegation matrix.

Makepekepe, who have won only six of their 23 matches so far this season, have ammased 27 points, just three ahead of relegation-threatened Triangle United and Yadah, who occupy 14th and 15th place respectively.

Chitembwe believes poor decision-making in the final third can better explain their poor season.

“We were stronger in the second half, it was pleasing. We could have won the match if we had been good in our decision-making,” he said after last week’s 1-1 draw with Chicken Inn at Baobab.

“But this has been the case this season. It’s an opportunity for us to go back to the drawing board and work,” added Chitembwe.