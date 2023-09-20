Watch: Supersport United striker Terrence Dzvukamanja on target against Kaizer Chiefs

SuperSport United striker Terrence Dzvukamanja was on target in the DStv Premiership encounter against Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday.

The forward started in the match and scored as early as in the 2nd minute to open the scoring.

He hit a volley inside the box after receiving the ball from Bradley Grobler following a defensive mix-up at Chiefs’ end.

The goal is his second in the league and third across all competitions this season.

Here is the video.