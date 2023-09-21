Brito appointed Warriors coach

The ZIFA Normalisation Committee has appointed Highlanders gaffer Baltemar Brito as the new Warriors coach.

The 71-year-old Portuguese mentor will be at the helm of the country’s senior men’s national soccer team until June 2024 —a contract which runs concurrently with the Normalisation Committee’s tenure.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is pleased to inform the nation that it has appointed Baltemar Brito as the head coach of the senior men’s team forthwith until June 2024. He will be assisted by Bongani Mafu and Genesis Mangombe,” reads a statement by ZIFA.

“The Normalisation Committee (NC) settled for the trio after an extensive recruitment and consultative process based on regional, continental, and global confederations’ guidelines.

“The NC set the coaches’ term of engagement to end at the same time as its mandate so that the next board will have the opportunity to recruit its own coaches.

“Brito and his assistants’ first assignment will be the invitational match to celebrate Botswana’s Independence Day on 30 September.

“Thereafter, they will have to begin working on creating a team to compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November.

“ZIFA would like to thank Highlanders FC and Dynamos for allowing their coaches to serve the nation.”

The coaches will remain with their clubs and will be reporting for national assignments as and when required to do so.