Highlanders congratulate Brito on his Warriors appointment

Highlanders have congratulated their coach Baltemar Brito following his appointment as the new Warriors coach.

The ZIFA Nomalisation Committee announced on Thursday that Brito will lead the new set-up. He will be assisted by Bongani Mafu and Dynamos head coach Genesis Mangombe.

The new technical will guide the Warriors on a nine-month contract until June 2024.

Their first assignment will be an invitational match against Botswana on 30 September to celebrate the latter’s Independence Day.

The coach will remain with their clubs, while also serving as the national team.

Posting on Facebook, Highlanders said: