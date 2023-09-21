How to watch Harare Derby – Dynamos vs CAPS United

Dynamos will host CAPS in the final league installment of the Harare Derby in this season.

The game will be played at the National Sports Stadium in Harare to mark the return of top-flight football to the capital.

All Harare-based sides were forced to look for alternative venues elsewhere after the National Sports Stadium was closed in June to allow renovations.

The ground became available this week and will host the Harare Derby on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

How to watch the game

The match will be shown live on ZTN Prime, DStv Channel 294 (Zimbabwean accounts).

Live stream feed will be available on DStv Stream (DStv App).

Entry Charges

The minimum ticket has been reduced to $3, while the VIP and the VVIP are going for $10 and $15, respectively.