Teenage Hadebe plays entire match for Houston Dynamo on return from injury

Houston Dynamo star Teenage Hadebe returned to Major League Soccer action for the first time in five months.

The Zimbabwean defender was side-lined in April after suffering a leg injury which required surgery.

The Warriors international played his first minutes with the reserve side earlier this month to mark his return from the injury. He was also an unused substitute in the previous MLS round.

Hadebe made his full return for the club on Thursday morning, playing the entire ninety minutes in Houston Dynamo’s 4-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps in the Major League Soccer.

Here are some of his stats in the game.