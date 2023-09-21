ZIFA NC arranges friendly match for Warriors set for this month after appointment of new technical team

The ZIFA Nomalisation Committee has appointed a technical team to take over the reins at the National Team.

Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito will lead the new set-up as the head coach and will be assisted by Bongani Mafu and Dynamos head coach Genesis Mangombe.

The new technical will guide the Warriors on a nine-month contract until June 2024.

Their first assignment will be an invitational match against Botswana on 30 September to celebrate the latter’s Independence Day.

The coaches will remain with their clubs, while also serving as the national team.

Here is a statement by ZIFA.