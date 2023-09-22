CAF confirms seeding for Afcon 2023 draw

CAF has confirmed the seeding for the draw for the 2023 Afcon finals.
The draw will be held in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on 12 October 2023 at 9 pm CAT.
The seeding for the Official Final Draw is based on the latest FIFA Rankings. The 24 qualified teams have been allocated to four pots based on the rankings.
Pot 1 will contain the hosts Ivory Coast together with the five highest ranked nations.
Here are confirmed pots.
Pot 1
Ivory Coast (Hosts)
Morocco
Senegal (Defending Champions)
Tunisia
Algeria
Egypt
Pot 2
Nigeria
Cameroon
Mali
Burkina Faso
Ghana
DRC
Pot 3
Cape Verde
Zambia
South Africa
Guinea
Equatorial Guinea
Mauritania
Pot 4
Angola
Mozambique
Guinea-Bissau
Namibia
Gambia
Tanzania