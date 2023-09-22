CAF confirms seeding for Afcon 2023 draw

11:02 pm
by Soccer24 Team

CAF has confirmed the seeding for the draw for the 2023 Afcon finals.

The draw will be held in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on 12 October 2023 at 9 pm CAT.

The seeding for the Official Final Draw is based on the latest FIFA Rankings. The 24 qualified teams have been allocated to four pots based on the rankings.

Pot 1 will contain the hosts Ivory Coast together with the five highest ranked nations.

Here are confirmed pots.

Pot 1
Ivory Coast (Hosts)
Morocco
Senegal (Defending Champions)
Tunisia
Algeria
Egypt

Pot 2
Nigeria
Cameroon
Mali
Burkina Faso
Ghana
DRC

Pot 3
Cape Verde
Zambia
South Africa
Guinea
Equatorial Guinea
Mauritania

Pot 4
Angola
Mozambique
Guinea-Bissau
Namibia
Gambia
Tanzania

