CAF confirms seeding for Afcon 2023 draw

CAF has confirmed the seeding for the draw for the 2023 Afcon finals.

The draw will be held in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on 12 October 2023 at 9 pm CAT.

The seeding for the Official Final Draw is based on the latest FIFA Rankings. The 24 qualified teams have been allocated to four pots based on the rankings.

Pot 1 will contain the hosts Ivory Coast together with the five highest ranked nations.

Here are confirmed pots.

Pot 1

Ivory Coast (Hosts)

Morocco

Senegal (Defending Champions)

Tunisia

Algeria

Egypt

Pot 2

Nigeria

Cameroon

Mali

Burkina Faso

Ghana

DRC

Pot 3

Cape Verde

Zambia

South Africa

Guinea

Equatorial Guinea

Mauritania

Pot 4

Angola

Mozambique

Guinea-Bissau

Namibia

Gambia

Tanzania