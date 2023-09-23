Dynamos youngster leaves country to undergo trials at Spanish clubs

Dynamos youngster Elton Chikona has left the country to attend trials in Spain.

The teenager will undergo assessment at La Liga side Getafe and second-tier team Espanyol.

The trip will see him missing the Harare Derby against CAPS United that’s scheduled for tomorrow at the National Sports Stadium.

A statement by Dembare reads: “Elton Chikona is not available for selection of the Harare Derby. He has left the country for trials in Spain, we wish him best of luck.

“Another player to miss Sunday’s match is Issa Sadiki who is serving suspension after accumulating three yellow cards.”

Chikona was on the verge of joining one of Finland’s topflight league outfit two months ago, but saw the deal fell off as his handlers felt it was not viable for the player’s development.