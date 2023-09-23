Marvelous Nakamba stars as Luton Town pick first ever point in EPL

Luton Town picked their first ever point in the English Premier League following their 1-1 draw against Wolves on Saturday.

The Hatters, who are returning to the English top-flight since 1992, have endured a frustrating start to the campaign, losing all their first four games.

The newcomers came from behind and scored through Carlton Morris’ 65th-minute penalty.

Wolves had taken the lead five minutes prior to Morris’ equaliser courtesy of Pedro Neto’s effort.

The visitors played the majority of the game with a man-short following Jean-Ricner Bellegarde’s red card on minute 39.

Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba started in the game and played the full minutes.

He delivered a decent performance but missed a good chance to score from inside the box in the second half.

The Warriors international got an Afriscores rating of 7.41/10.

Here are his stats.