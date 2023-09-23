Mlauzi named Mighty Warriors coach

The ZIFA Normalisation Committee has named Shadreck Mlauzi as the new Mighty Warriors coach.

Mlauzi, who was in charge of the country’s senior women’s national team at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, will be assisted by FC Platinum Queens’ Sithethelwe Sibanda, Correctional Services’ Choice Dambudza and former Mighty Warriors coach assistant coach Yohanne Chikaola.

Former Mutare City coach Ndega Matsika is the goalkeepers coach, while Portia Chiota is the team manager.

The Mlauzi-led technical team will be in charge until June next year, concurrently with the Normalisation Committee’s tenure.