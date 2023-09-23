Ngezi Platinum maintain winning run as FC Platinum beat Herentals

Ngezi Platinum Stars moved five points cleare at the top, at least for now, following their convincing 3-0 away win against ZPC Kariba in the Castle Lager Premiership on Saturday.

Madamburo cruised to the victory courtesy of Takunda Benhura’s brace and Delic Murimba’s strike.

Benhura opened the scoring in the ninth minute before doubling the advantage twenty five minutes later.

Murimba sealed the victory in the second half as Ngezi registered their third successive triumph.

At Mandava, FC Platinum beat Herentals College 2-0, thanks to second half goals from Juan Mutudza and Thando Ngwenya.

Chicken Inn drew 1-1 against Triangle United, Sheasham edged Cranborne Bullets 0-1, while Simba Bhora moved to safety following their 3-0 over Greenfuel.

Bulawayo Chiefs continued their fine form with a 2-1 win over Yadah Stars.

Amakhosi came from behind to grab the maximum points through the goals of Nkosilathi Ncube and Obriel Chirinda.

Yadah got their only goal of the match from Prosper Kafilapanjela late in the first half.

Pic Credit: Twitter/Ngezi Platinum Stars

Castle Lager Premiership Results:

Green Fuel 0-3 Simba Bhora

FC Platinum 2-0 Herentals

Chicken Inn 1-1 Triangle United

Yadah 1-2 Bulawayo Chiefs

ZPC Kariba 0-3 Ngezi Platinum

Sheasham 1-0 Cranborne Bullets