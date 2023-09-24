Dynamos edge CAPS United to win Harare Derby

Dynamos edged CAPS United to win the final installment of the Harare Derby on Sunday.

The result saw the Glamour Boys complete a double over their city rivals.

Nyasha Chintuli scored the all-important goal in the first half after a barren start to the game.

Both teams failed to creat threatening chances in the first quarter hour of the game.

CAPS United were the first to register an effort on target through William Manondo’s effort which was tipped over for a corner kick on minute 20.

The hosts responded with Chintuli’s goal at the other end after they launched a counter attack from the corner kick.

Donald Mudadi came close to double the lead a few moments later when his effort hit the cross bar.

Dembare continued to threaten more and they found the back of the net again on the half hour but Emmanuel Ziocha’s chip-in was ruled out for an offside.

The Green Machine never showed any signs of coming back into the game in the remaining minutes of the first half.

Their only big opportunity after conceding the goal happened on the hour after Kelvin Madzongwe was superbly denied by Prince Tafiremutsa.

Dynamos maintained their advantage for the remainder of the game and cruised to victory.