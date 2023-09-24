Dynamos vs CAPS United: Preview, Team News, TV Info, Stats & More

Dynamos will host CAPS in the final league installment of the Harare Derby in this season.

The game will be played at the National Sports Stadium in Harare to mark the return of top-flight football to the capital.

All Harare-based sides were forced to look for alternative venues elsewhere after the National Sports Stadium was closed in June to allow renovations.

The ground became available this week and will host the Harare Derby on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Dynamos Team News

Elton Chikona will not be available for the match after travelling to Spain on Saturday for trials.

Another player to miss Sunday’s match is Issa Sadiki who is serving suspension after accumulating three yellow cards.

Goalkeeper Prince Tafiremutsa and midfielder Tanaka Shandirwa have both returned to full fitness and will be available for selection.

Donald Dzvinyai is still out but has started light training.

CAPS United Team News

What the coaches said:

Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe: “In a derby, one needs to have character as always. Everyone is looking forward to this game, so it has a lot of pressure. It means a player needs to have a lot of character to do well, as well as try to minimize mistakes. These kinds of games are rarely high-scoring matches, so one mistake could be punished and decide the game.”

CAPS United assistant coach Fungai Tostao Kwashi: “It’s going to be a great game, it’s going to be explosive, it’s going to be a humdinger. I hope fans will get their due rewards from both sets of teams but, obviously, the Green Machine is going to win. We need to make a good return to the capital.”

How to watch the game

The match will be shown live on ZTN Prime, DStv Channel 294 (Zimbabwean accounts).

Live stream feed will be available on DStv Stream (DStv App).

Entry Charges

The minimum ticket has been reduced to $3, while the VIP and the VVIP are going for $10 and $15, respectively.

Form and Head to Head Stats.