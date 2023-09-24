FC Platinum firmly back in title matrix

After a not so convincing start to the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season and a difficult spell during which they went on a 5-game winless run, defending champions FC Platinum are firmly back in the title race.

Yesterday’s 2-0 victory over their bogey side Herentals College at Mandava Stadium, courtesy of second half goals from Juan Mutudza and Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya, was the platinum miners’ third on the bounce.

The Zvishavane-based side and log leaders Ngezi Platinum are the only two teams to have won all of their last three matches.

FC Platinum now occupy fourth position, having ammased 40 points, eight adrift of Ngezi.

The enthralling title race sees second-placed Highlanders just four points adrift of Ngezi, a gap which can be reduced to one if the Bulawayo giants beat Hwange at the Colliery this afternoon.

Manica Diamonds —who occupy third possition with 42 points, can keep up the pressure on Ngezi and Bosso if they beat relegation-threatened Black Rhinos at Bata this afternoon.

Dynamos, who have ammased 36 points, are in 6th position and take on city rivals CAPS United at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.