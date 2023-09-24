Live: Harare Derby – Dynamos vs CAPS United

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 24 action including the match between Dynamos vs CAPS United.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Dynamo 0-0 CAPS United

Dynamos XI: Tafiremutsa, Jalai, K. Moyo, E. Moyo, Makarati, Shandirwa, Mudadi, Makunike, Ziocha, Madera, Chintuli.

CAPS United XI: Mateyaunga, Murwira, Zambezi, Madzongwe, Mangaira, Joseph, Nyoni, Ngodzo, Sarupinda, Manondo, Rupiya.

Hwange 0-0 Highlanders

Highlanders XI: Sibanda, Chikuhwa, McKinnon Mushore, Mason Mushore, Mbeba, P. Ndlovu, Farasi, Muduhwa, Faira, M. Ndlovu, Ncube.

Black Rhinos 0-0 Manica Diamonds