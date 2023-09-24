Teenage Hadebe scores first MLS goal of the season

Houston Dynamo star Teenage Hadebe has scored his first goal of the 2023 Major League Soccer season.

The Zimbabwean defender found the back of the net in the 2-1 defeat against Sporting KC.

He netted in the first half after connecting Hector Herrera’s free-kick.

Off the set piece service from Hector Herrera, Teenage Hadebe cuts the @HoustonDynamo deficit in half! pic.twitter.com/EMWJF281It — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 24, 2023

Hadebe was making his second successive start since returning from an injury last week.

The Warriors international made his full return for the club on Thursday morning, playing the entire ninety minutes in Houston Dynamo’s 4-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps in the Major League Soccer.