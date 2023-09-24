Trey Nyoni’s profile at Liverpool continues to grow after netting another goal

Trey Nyoni’s profile at Liverpool Academy has continued growing after netting another goal on Saturday for the Reds’ U18 side.

The Zimbabwean midfielder struck a 96th-minute winner at The Academy in Kirkby against Everton.

Trey Nyoni's late winner for #LFCU18s in the mini Merseyside derby 🙌 pic.twitter.com/fTvMdW1yx2 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 23, 2023

The goal came after he found the target last week against Blackburn.

The 16-year-old also hit a hattrick in a pre-season friendly battering of Southend.

Trey Nyoni was with the Leicester City Academy for a decade before his transfer to Liverpool in August.

Born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents, the youngster has represented England at U15 but is still eligible to switch this allegiance to Zimbabwe.