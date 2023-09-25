CAF inspects Rufaro Stadium, NSS

The Confederation of African Fotball (CAF) conducted an inspection on the National Sports Stadium and Rufaro Stadium last week.

Stadium Inspector Joshua Knipp led the inspection of both stadiums on Thursday and Friday.

Knipp was accompanied by members of the FIFA appointed Normalisation Committee (NC) Sikhumbuzo Ndebele, Rosemary Mugadza and the FIFA Forward Manager Kudzai Chitima.

According to ZIFA’s statement, a report is expected to be presented to the association in due course.

The two sporting facilities were banned from hosting international matches after failing to meet CAF requirements.

In the previous report, areas that CAF need attended to include; installation of bucket seats, electronic turnstiles, a Venue Operations Centre (VOC) as well as renovation of the B-Arena.

ZIFA’s statement states that the National Sports Stadium is expected to have bucket seats soon, while electronic turnstiles are already on the ground awaiting installation.