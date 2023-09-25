Mighty Warriors squad for COSAFA Women’s Championship named

Shadreck Mlauzi has named his Mighty Warriors squad for the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship.

Zimbabwe will return to the tournament next month after missing last year’s edition due to a FIFA ban on the country.

The women’s national team were placed Group C along with Lesotho, Namibia and Botswana following a draw conducted last week.

This year’s tournament set for Gauteng, South Africa from 4-15 October.

Zimbabwe will play their first game on 6 October against Lesotho at 12h00 CAT.

This will be the women’s team’s first international involvement since the lifting of the FIFA ban in July.

Here is the squad made up of only locally-based players.

Here are the Mighty Warriors fixtures.

Fixture: Zimbabwe vs Lesotho

Date: 06 October 2023.

Time: 12:00 CAT

Fixture: Zimbabwe vs Namibia

Date: 09 October 2023.

Time: 15:30 CAT

Fixture: Zimbabwe vs Botswana

Date: 11 October 2023.

Time: 15:30 CAT