Zim players based abroad round-up

Houston Dynamo star Teenage Hadebe scored his first goal of the 2023 Major League Soccer season on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean defender found the back of the net in the 2-1 defeat against Sporting KC.

He netted in the first half after connecting Hector Herrera’s free-kick.

Hadebe was making his second successive start since returning from an injury last week.

In China, Nyasha Mushekwi was also on target for Zhejiang FC in 5-0 win over Shenzhen on Sunday.

The Zimbabwean came on as a second half substitute and found the back of the net in the 88th minute.

He had another chance to score earlier on but missed a penalty.

Right back Tendayi Darikwa registered an assist in Apollon Limassol’s 2-0 win over AEL in the Cypriot First Division.

In England, Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba started for Luton Town as they registered their first ever point in EPL in the game against Wolverhampton.

The Warriors international played the full minutes as he delivered a decent performance but missed a good chance to score from inside the box in the second half.

Udinese defender Jordan Zemura came on as second half substitute in the 2-0 Serie A loss against Fiorentina.

Tinotenda Kadewere was also introduced in second half as Lyon lost 1-0 to Brest in the French Ligue 1.