Clement Matawu appointed Warriors team manager

The ZIFA Normalisation Committee has appointed former Chicken Inn midfielder Clement Matawu as the interim Warriors team manager.

Matawu, who is currently the Gamecocks’ administrator, is a holder a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Sport Science and Coaching from the National University of Science at Technology (NUST).

He takes over from Wellington Mpandare.

Although ZIFA are yet to make an official announcement, well-placed sources at the national association confirmed Matawu’s appointment.

More to follow..