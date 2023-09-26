Highlanders, Dynamos to appear before PSL Disciplinary Committee today

Dynamos and Highlanders are set to appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee today over the violent incident that led to the abandonment of their Castle Lager Premiership encounter at Barbourfields Stadium earlier in the month.

The match was abandoned after just thirty-five minutes after Bosso fans at the Soweto End started throwing missles before invading the pitch.

The incident occurred just moments after Dembare’s second goal, forcing the players and coaching staff from both sides to return to the dressing rooms.

Highlanders were charged for causing the abandonment of the match, missle throwing, pitch invasion, acts of violence and damage to property.

The Glamour Boys were charged for pitch invasion, missle throwing, and acts of violence.

Highlanders vice-captain Peter Muduhwa will also appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee after he was charged for inciting violence and improper behavior.

The disciplinary hearing will be done today at the PSL offices in Harare.