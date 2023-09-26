Jadon Sancho banned from first-team facilities at Manchester United

Jadon Sancho has reportedly been banned from all first-team facilities at Manchester United after falling out with coach Erik ten Hag.

Sancho’s relationship with ten Hag has deteriorated in recent weeks following the gaffer’s claims on the player.

Speaking after the 3-1 defeat at the Emirates, ten Hag said: “Jadon, on his performances in training we did not select him.

“You have to reach a level every day at Manchester United and we can make choices in the front line. So for this game he was not selected.”

The claims attracted a response from Sancho, who hit back at the coach and said “there are other reasons behind this matter” and he has been “made a scapegoat for a long time which isn’t fair.”

According to the Mirror, the situation between Sancho and Ten Hag has reached an “impasse”, with no way back for the player until he decides to apologise to his boss.

Initially, the player was told to train alone, while the club works on a solution.

Hag is now refusing to budge on his stance and Sancho has completely been banned from using first-team facilities.