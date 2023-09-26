Majabvi questions Jalai’s constant Warriors snub

Former Warriors and Dynamos midfielder Justice ‘The Chief’ Majabvi has questioned the national team selection criteria, using right back Emmanuel Jalai as reference.

Jalai, who is the Dynamos vice captain, is the only DeMbare player to have played every minute of the Glamour Boys’ league and cup games this season.

Despite consistently delivering on the right side of the Dynamos defence, a national team call up continues to ivade Jalai, but Majabvi believes the Aces Youth Academy graduate deserves a place in the Warriors.

“Jalai has been consistent for long and is probably one of the fittest players in the league,” said Majabvi.

“Sometimes, I don’t understand criteria used to select players for national teams, I feel he (Jalai) should be part of the squad and play in that right back position,” he added.

The former Linzer ASK midfielder however urged Jalai to continue working hard.

“I just want to encourage him to continue working hard as he is doing and for him to mantain the discipline and focus,” said Majabvi.

Recently appointed Warriors coach Baltemar Brito announced a 21-member Warriors squad which will take on Botswana in an invitational match to commemorate the latter’s independence, on Saturday.

Warriors squad

Goalkeepers: Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars

Defenders: Andrew Mbeba, Peter Muduhwa (both Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (Caps United), Frank Makarati (Dynamos), Farai Banda (Manica Diamonds), Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn)

Midfielders: Brighton Manhire (Highlanders), Sherpard Mhlanga (Chicken Inn), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Tanaka Shandirwa (Dynamos), Mthokozisi Msebe (Bulawayo Chiefs), Donald Mudadi (Dynamos), Davison Marowa (Herentals), Walter Musona (FC Platinum), Tinotenda Benza (Herentals)

Strikers: William Manondo (Caps United), Fortune Binzi (Manica Diamonds), Obriel Chirinda (Bulawayo Chiefs)