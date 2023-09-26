Makarati, Mbeba pull out of Warriors squad

Frank Makarati and Andrew Mbeba have pulled out of the Warriors squad following complaints by their respective clubs Dynamos and Highlanders that they will have weak squads for this weekend’s Chibuku Super Cup matches.

The initial 21-man Warriors squad for the intivitational match against Botswana named by freshly recruited coach Baltemar Brito had three Dynamos players —Makarati, Tanaka Shandirwa and Donald Mudadi.

The squad also had Mbeba, Peter Muduhwa and Brighton Manhire from Bosso.

DeMbare take on FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium in the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals on Saturday while Highlanders host struggling CAPS United at Babourfields.

The two giants sought postponement of the games since they both have three players in the Warriors squad but the Premier Soccer League insisted the matches will go on as scheduled.

Alternatively, both clubs have pulled out a player each —Makarati and Mbepa.

Manica Diamonds’ Mavhunga and Sheasham’s Thubelihle Jubani have have been drafted into the squad, which leaves for Gaborone tomorrow.

Warriors squad for Botswana invitational game

GOALKEEPERS

Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

DEFENDERS

Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (Caps United), Farai Banda (Manica Diamonds), Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn)

MIDFIELDERS

Brighton Manhire (Highlanders), Shepard Mhlanga (Chicken Inn), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Tanaka Shandirwa (Dynamos), Mthokozisi Msebe (Bulawayo Chiefs), Donald Mudadi (Dynamos), Davison Marowa (Herentals), Walter Musona (FC Platinum) Tinotenda Benza (Herentals) Trevor Mavunga (Manica Diamonds)

FORWARDS

William Manondo (Caps United), Fortune Binzi (Manica Diamonds), Obriel Chirinda (Bulawayo Chiefs) Thubelihle Jubani (Sheasham)