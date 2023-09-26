New player added to Warriors squad for Botswana clash

One player has been added to the Warriors squad for the invitational match against Botswana on 30 September.

The addition was made following the withdrawal of Dynamos defender Frank Makarati and Highlanders’ Andrew Mbeba.

The duo will not travel to Botswana after complaints by their respective clubs that they will have weak sides for this weekend’s Chibuku Super Cup matches.

Sheasham forward Thubelihle Jubani has joined the rest of the 20-man squad that has reported for camp in Harare.

The team will departure for Gaborone on Wednesday morning.

SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS

Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

DEFENDERS

Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (Caps United), Farai Banda (Manica Diamonds), Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn)

MIDFIELDERS

Brighton Manhire (Highlanders), Shepard Mhlanga (Chicken Inn), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Tanaka Shandirwa (Dynamos), Mthokozisi Msebe (Bulawayo Chiefs), Donald Mudadi (Dynamos), Davison Marowa (Herentals), Walter Musona (FC Platinum) Tinotenda Benza (Herentals) Trevor Mavunga (Manica Diamonds)

FORWARDS

William Manondo (Caps United), Fortune Binzi (Manica Diamonds), Obriel Chirinda (Bulawayo Chiefs) Thubelihle Jubani (Sheasham)