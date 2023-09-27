CAF confirms hosts for 2025, 2027 Afcon editions

The Confederation of African Football has announced the hosts for the 2025 and 2027 Afcon editions.

The 2025 tournament was set to take place in Guinea but CAF decided to take away the hosting rights after noting that the infrastructure and facilities in the west African country were not ready to host a world-class competition.

The continental football body held an Executive Committee meeting in Cairo, Egypt on Wednesday where a decision on the hosts for the two Afcon editions was made.

Morocco will host the 2025 edition, replacing Guinea.

The proposed venues are Casa, Fez, Marrakech, Rabat, Tangier, Agadir.

A joint bid of Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda won the rights to host the 2027 edition.