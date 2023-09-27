Marshall Munetsi hit a brace of assists in Stade de Reims win

Marshall Munetsi put on a big performance on Tuesday by providing two assists in Stade de Reims’ 2-1 win over Lille in the Ligue 1.

The Zimbabwean returned to the starting XI in the match and created his first goal in the twelfth minute with a header, setting up Mohamed Daramy to open the scoring.

Munetsi then sent a square pass to Keito Nakamura to double the lead four minutes later.

The hosts did try to come back into the game but only secured a consolation through Benjamin André towards the final stages of the second half.

The match marked the Warriors international’s sixth Ligue 1 appearance in this campaign.

Marshall Munetsi has now been directly involved in four Reims goals, netting one and assisted two.